Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 2,052 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

