ScPrime (SCP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,022.00

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001097 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $3,022.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004249 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,331,573 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

