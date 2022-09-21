SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on S. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $56,576.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $56,576.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $87,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,212 shares of company stock valued at $428,807. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SentinelOne Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $16,106,000. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S opened at $26.95 on Friday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.39.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.