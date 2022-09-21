SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 639 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.6% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 371,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after purchasing an additional 52,948 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Shares of PG opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

