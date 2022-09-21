Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,881.40 ($34.82).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,302.50 ($27.82) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,199.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,181.17. The company has a market capitalization of £167.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 561.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72).

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.