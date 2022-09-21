Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SSDOY opened at $35.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $71.41.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Shiseido had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 7.68%. Research analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

