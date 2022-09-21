Short Interest in American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Increases By 10.5%

American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,118,800 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 11,877,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,966,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.
American Battery Technology Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABML opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. American Battery Technology has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.
About American Battery Technology
