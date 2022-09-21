Short Interest in American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Increases By 10.5%

American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,118,800 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 11,877,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,966,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

American Battery Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABML opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. American Battery Technology has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

Get American Battery Technology alerts:

About American Battery Technology

(Get Rating)

See Also

American Battery Technology Company, a battery materials company, engages in supplying battery metals. The company explores for resources of battery metals; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.