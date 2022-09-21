Short Interest in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expands By 7.9%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $717.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

