Short Interest in Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Rises By 9.6%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,005,800 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 917,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,257.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Basic-Fit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Basic-Fit Stock Performance

Shares of Basic-Fit stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. Basic-Fit has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77.

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

