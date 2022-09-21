Short Interest in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Grows By 8.0%

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,200 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 404,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRTG. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $163.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.69 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,050.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 98,321 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 156,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.