Short Interest in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Increases By 9.8%

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY opened at $189.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.31. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.