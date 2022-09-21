Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives $87.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 32.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $52.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.