Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

