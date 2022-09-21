Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.17.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $68,393,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $41,835,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,974,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $26,118,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

