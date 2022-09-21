Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.17.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.32.
Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $68,393,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $41,835,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,974,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $26,118,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
Featured Articles
