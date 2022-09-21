Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SFNC. Stephens increased their price target on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.1 %

SFNC stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Simmons First National by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

