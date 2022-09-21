Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires 476 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 91,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 24,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 291,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,480,000 after acquiring an additional 78,141 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average of $113.47.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

