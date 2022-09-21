Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) versus Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Financial Review

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tauriga Sciences and Smart for Life, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00

Smart for Life has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,648.63%. Given Smart for Life’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences $280,000.00 8.85 -$3.63 million N/A N/A Smart for Life $9.02 million 1.62 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Smart for Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Smart for Life has higher revenue and earnings than Tauriga Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences -1,957.84% -1,398.84% -277.12% Smart for Life N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Smart for Life beats Tauriga Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tauriga Sciences

(Get Rating)

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray. In addition, the company offers rainbow deluxe sampler pack, CBD non-GMO dietary supplements, and CBD scented bath bombs. It sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.

About Smart for Life

(Get Rating)

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

