SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. SmartCredit Token has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $7,085.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00004375 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00125711 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00858278 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About SmartCredit Token
SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io.
SmartCredit Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SmartCredit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCredit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.