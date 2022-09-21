SmartPad (PAD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19,566.00

SmartPad (PAD) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. One SmartPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. SmartPad has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartPad has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartPad alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,976.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00060217 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010730 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005514 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00064239 BTC.

SmartPad Coin Profile

SmartPad (PAD) is a coin. SmartPad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,068,209 coins. SmartPad’s official Twitter account is @SmartPad7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartPad

According to CryptoCompare, “NearPad helps developers to deliver innovations at scale, while enabling users to experience developments that scale within their needs. Staking $PAD tokens is how the community gets to participate in launchpad projects on NearPad. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.