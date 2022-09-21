Snowball (SNOB) Market Cap Hits $135,719.80

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Snowball has a market capitalization of $135,719.80 and approximately $236.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00128515 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005337 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00543183 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00884767 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Snowball Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,745,801 coins and its circulating supply is 5,155,464 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Snowball Coin Trading
