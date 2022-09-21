SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $305,134.18 and approximately $31,244.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,156 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap. SnowSwap’s official website is snowswap.org/iearn.

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM.”

