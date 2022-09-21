Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IPOD)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,562 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 245% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,032 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPOD. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 245,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 80,230 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 494.5% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 375,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 312,056 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

