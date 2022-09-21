SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

SWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE SWI opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. SolarWinds has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $20.55.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarWinds

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.