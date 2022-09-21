SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a total market cap of $211,114.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,333.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00059481 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010532 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005423 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063717 BTC.

SoMee.Social [OLD] Coin Profile

SoMee.Social [OLD] (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 40,618,925 coins and its circulating supply is 40,603,736 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global.

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social [OLD]

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. Reddit | Medium “

