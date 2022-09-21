SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $48,528.31

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $48,528.31 and approximately $94,711.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004847 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000361 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00032817 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparkPoint Fuel’s official website is srk.finance. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkDeFi is a governance token-based DeFi platform that combines a decentralized exchange (SparkSwap), liquidity and pool-based staking (SparkStake), P2P lending and borrowing (SparkLend), and DeFi assets protocols management (SparkDash).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.