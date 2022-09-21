StaFi (FIS) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

StaFi (FIS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001671 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $19.53 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00087880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00073451 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00019956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007595 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000269 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

