Stater (STR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $64,419.96

Stater (STR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Stater has a total market capitalization of $64,419.96 and approximately $25,498.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stater has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stater coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stater alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,742.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00061058 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010864 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00064002 BTC.

Stater Profile

Stater is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stater Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stater should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stater using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stater and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.