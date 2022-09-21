StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of APTO opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.48. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $122,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $272,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 150,010 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

