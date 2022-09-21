StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of APTO opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.48. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $122,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $272,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 150,010 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

