StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Price Performance
NYSE:BGI opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.
Birks Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.