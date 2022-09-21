StockNews.com Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to Hold

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 575,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 47.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,508,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53,789 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $7,240,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 32.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 83,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.