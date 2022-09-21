Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lumentum by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Stock Down 2.0 %

LITE opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.19. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.63 and a 1 year high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

