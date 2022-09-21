Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 698.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 39,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,640,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after acquiring an additional 47,493 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,895,000 after purchasing an additional 405,556 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.