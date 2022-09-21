Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.56. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

