Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.8% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.7 %

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WRB stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

