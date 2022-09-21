Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average of $98.36. The firm has a market cap of $148.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

