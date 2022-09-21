Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

