Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.89 and a fifty-two week high of $117.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average of $107.28.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

