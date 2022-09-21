Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 77 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after purchasing an additional 630,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,602,000 after buying an additional 95,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Align Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,077,000 after acquiring an additional 94,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN opened at $232.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.35 and a 200-day moving average of $306.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. Align Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.33.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.