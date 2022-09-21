Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 791 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,555 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $46,084,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.7 %

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

