Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WM opened at $169.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.