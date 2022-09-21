Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.26 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

NYSE MAA opened at $159.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.73 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

