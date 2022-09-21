Sumokoin (SUMO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,377.00

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $659,365.16 and $1,377.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018483 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000395 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 54,743,858 coins and its circulating supply is 48,043,858 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

