Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Sunoco Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SUN opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.48. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $46.95.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Sunoco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

