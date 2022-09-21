Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $55.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $74.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 936,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,166,000 after buying an additional 185,842 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.