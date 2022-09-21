Supercars Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (CAR)

Supercars (CAR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Supercars token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Supercars has a market cap of $953,052.63 and approximately $9,162.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Supercars has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Supercars Profile

Supercars (CRYPTO:CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Supercars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

