Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

SVNLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

