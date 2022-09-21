SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Reaches $0.0085

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $994,756.92 and $2,206.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00125897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00494480 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00894292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network’s genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,739,906 coins and its circulating supply is 117,458,682 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens.The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.