Synthetify (SNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $848,641.55

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetify has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $848,641.55 and $86,684.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00128669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005397 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00544987 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00894773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Buying and Selling Synthetify

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on Solana, Synthetify is a Decentralized synthetic assets exchange. Synthetify platform leverages Solana blockchain infrastructure to enable ultimate trading experience with sub-second settlement time. Pyth network provides constant flow of price updates aggregated from the most trusted parties. You can use Synthetify platform on any device. Synthetify does not hold your assets. You always retain full ownership of your account and all your synthetic assets. Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetify using one of the exchanges listed above.

