TaaS (TAAS) One Day Volume Hits $762.00

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,708.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004739 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00061529 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007127 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011043 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005343 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005572 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00063462 BTC.
TaaS Coin Profile
TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund.
TaaS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.
