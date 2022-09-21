TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $1.57. TechPrecision shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 42,988 shares.

TechPrecision Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 million, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.63.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

